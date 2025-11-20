Ian Machado Garry Calls for Support From Georgia Ahead of Potential Islam Makhachev Fight

Ian Machado Garry has set his crosshairs on the UFC welterweight title and plans to go to Georgia to train for the potential title fight against champion Islam Makhachev, once he gets past Belal Muhammad this weekend at UFC Qatar.

Garry was in attendance for his media obligations ahead of this weekend’s fight night. In an interview with Giorgi Kokiashvili, ‘The Future’ greeted his Georgian fans and informed them about his wish to come to Georgia soon to prepare for the potential Islam Makhachev fight, which could be next in the cards for him. He said:

“When I fight Islam Makhachev, Georgia, all the Georgians out there, I need help. I am gonna want your help. So I am gonna come to Georgia.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below:

Garry is currently the No. 6-ranked UFC welterweight contender. This weekend, he plans on putting on a dominant performance against Muhammad, and then fighting Makhachev next. Many have noted that Georgian wrestling can be helpful against the Dagestani fighters, as demonstrated by Merab Dvalishvili versus Umar Nurmagomedov earlier this year, which is why the Dubliner wants to visit Georgia.

Ian Machado Garry has his future mapped

Ian Machado Garry has his future mapped post UFC Qatar. Once he beats Belal Muhammad, ‘The Future’ plans on marching forward and dethroning Islam Makhachev. Next up, he plans on a rematch with Shavkat Rakhmonov and then another rematch with Carlos Prates.

However, Makhachev has not shown interest in a matchup with Garry. Instead, the Dagestani wrestling maestro wants to fight former champion Kamaru Usman.

Garry, however, thinks Makhachev vs. Usman makes no sense currently, as Usman is not the fighter he used to be, and Makhachev wants to fight him because he is looking for an easy first title defense. Speaking about the same, the Irishman told MMA Junkie:

“I understand why he [Islam Makhachev] wants it because of what Kamaru Usman was… However, he [Kamaru Usman] is not the same champion that he used to be… The dominance that he had at a point in time is not the same, so I think Islam is looking at that as an easy win. An easy first title defense.”

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below (7:54):