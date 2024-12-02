Ian Garry rips Kamaru Usman amid failed fight pre-UFC 310: ‘He has a big chest and little balls’

ByRoss Markey
Unbeaten striker, Ian Garry has ignited a rivalry with former undisputed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman ahead of this weekend’s UFC 310 card, claiming the Nigerian went radio-silent on a potential pairing in the past — saying the latter may have a sizeable stature, but he has “little balls” when it comes to fighting.

Garry, who currently holds the number seven rank at the welterweight limit, returns this weekend at UFC 310, co-headlining the final flagship event of the year in a title eliminator against former training partner and fellow unbeaten contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Sidelined since June of this year, Portmarnock native, Ian Garry would turn in his fifteenth professional victory with a unanimous decision win over Michael ‘Venom’ Page during International Fight Week on the main card of UFC 303.

However, this week ahead of his grudge fight with Rakhmonov, Dublin counter striker, Garry has lit the fuse on a potential rivalry with Auchi veteran, Usman, claiming he refused to fight him in the past.

“(Kamaru) Usman has a big chest and little balls,” Ian Garry said during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “He looks good, and plays the part, but when it matters between the legs, he’s a little man. That’s my outlook on it…him and Colby are older, been through the division, fought these guys. Now they’re getting to the end of their careers and they want to choose the better stylistic matchups. But I guarantee this: Usman is going to try to push for a fight with Jack Della Maddalena because he’s seen how easily Gilbert Burns was able to take him down.

“If I was in Usman’s shoes, why would I wanna fight the guy that’s long, rangey, difficult to deal with, when I can fight a guy who I watched two people back-to-back be able to take him down quite easily? I guarantee you Usman is going to try to push for the JDM fight, because he’s weak-minded.”

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

