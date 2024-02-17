Video – Ian Garry goes after fan trash-Talking his wife following UFC 298 weigh-In ceremony

Ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 298 on Saturday night, Ian Garry told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he has never once bumped into a disrespectful fan in person, suggesting that all of his haters are online trolls hiding in their parent’s basement.

That quickly changed on Friday night as ‘The Future’ was leaving Anaheim’s Honda Center following the weigh-in ceremony.

As Garry was heading out, a fan made a disparaging remark about his wife — Layla Machado Garry. “You talking sh*t about my wife? Don’t f*cking do that,” warned Garry as he was being held back.

Ian Garry confronts a fan for talking about his wife



“You talking sh** about my wife? Don’t f***ing do that.”#UFC298 pic.twitter.com/s45xGStF2n — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 17, 2024

Garry’s marriage has come under fire in recent months after fighters, including Sean Strickland and Colby Covington, labeled him a “cuck” and claimed that his wife was still involved with her ex-husband, Richard Cullen. Garry has vehemently denied the accusations.

Ian Garry gunning for 14th straight win at UFC 298

The rising Irish contender will look to hush some of his haters when he kicks off the UFC 298 main card against No. 8 ranked welterweight Geoff Neal. The two were originally set to fight last summer, but Neal withdrew. Ahead of their previously scheduled scrap, Garry drew the ire of fighters and fans alike when he began sporting and selling t-shirts with a mugshot of Neal stemming from a 2021 arrest.

Garry enters the bout a perfect 13-0 in his mixed martial arts career.