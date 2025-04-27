Ian Garry confirmed as backup fighter to championship clash at UFC 315 after Kansas City win

Dublin striker, Ian Garry has been confirmed as the official backup fighter to next month’s undisputed welterweight championship fight at UFC 315 in Canada, off the back of his decision win over Brazilian contender, Carlos Prates tonight in Kansas City.

Garry, who currently sits at number seven in the official welterweight pile, returned to the winner’s enclosure tonight in his grudge match against Fighting Nerds staple, Prates in their short-notice headliner in Missouri.

And rebounding from a decision loss to the unbeaten, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Portmarnock striker, Ian Garry turned in an impressive judging win over Prates over the course of five rounds, before announcing his title ambitions.

Vowing to fight for the championship next, Garry must lay in wait while defending champion, Belal Muhammad, puts his belt on the line in ‘The Great White North’ opposite, Jack Della Maddelana next month at UFC 315.

Ian Garry receives title backup slot for UFC 315 headliner

And claiming he has been officially penned as the back-up fighter to the headliner in Montreal, Garry’s claims were backed up tonight by promotional CEO, Dana White, who revealed the Irish contender would indeed serve as the official fighter laying in wait if needs be.

My entire goal in this game is to prove that I’m one of the most game fighters that’s ever existed,” Ian Garry told Paul Felder during his post-fight interview at UFC Kansas City. “I’ve got the fighting Irish in my blood and my soul. It’s my history. To all the Irish out there, I represent you every single time.

“And this is what’s next to me. 21 days’ notice against Shavkat (Rakhmonov), 25 days’ notice against this man tonight, Carlos (Prates). He’s a beast. Well, in two weeks’ time, I’m flying to Canada. I’m the official backup for the world title fight. And I’m next in line for that world title.”