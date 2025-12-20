“I will always enjoy watching Sempai fight”- MMA Pros React to Anderson Silva TKO’ing Tyron Woodley
Even at the age of 50, the longest-reigning UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, continues to produce highlight-reel finishes, now inside the squared circle.
Earlier today, on the main card of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event, live on Netflix, Silva secured a second-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.
Entering the ring after nearly 3 years, the Brazilian had a slow round one. However, in the second round, to turn the tide in his favor, ‘Spider’ landed a right hand, feinted, and then landed a solid uppercut and followed that up with a right hand and some short hooks to drop Woodley.
Although ‘The Chosen One’ beat the count, the referee waved the bout off at the 1:33 mark of Round 2, as Woodley looked dazed, and his corner didn’t want him to continue.
Silva is now 4-2 in pro-boxing, and Woodley remains winless.
Pros react as Anderson Silva stops Tyron Woodley
Fans and many in the MMA world reacted to Anderson Silva’s TKO win over Tyron Woodley.
The MMA Guru posted:
“ANDERSON SILVA WINS BY TKO AGAINST TYRON WOODLEY! #JakeJoshua WHAT THE F**K WAS THAT STOPPAGE! LET US SEE WOODLEY GET PUT ON A SHIRT PALMS UP DRIBBLING ON THE CANVAS FFS WHY THE F**K DO YOU THINK WE ARE WATCHING THIS SHIT Good for Anderson though, nasty uppercut.”
UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen wrote:
“That’s the UpperCut I taught Anderson”
Ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz wrote on X:
“Shoutout to @SpiderAnderson 👊🏼👏🏼”
Chris Weidman, who Silva wants to fight next, wrote on X:
“Congrats to Anderson Silva! He called me out. Your Venom is here. I will see you soon.”
Israel Adesanya posted:
“I will always enjoy watching Sempai fight 🕷️”
Mike Perry also congratulated ‘The Spider.
“Congrats to @SpiderAnderson for winning another great fight! Congrats to @TWooodley on the opportunity 👏👏👏 just a reminder, I got hands like a muhf, one day I’ll probably fight again, living normal has been cool too 👏 please be cool when you see me, but don’t hate online cuz I’ll hope you get struck by lightning if you aren’t.”