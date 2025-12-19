Anderson Silva Scores Vicious Uppercut KO Against Tyron Woodley – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights
Anderson Silva added another highlight-reel knockout to his resume, putting away fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the second round of their Paul vs. Joshua undercard clash.
Following a relatively uneventful opening round from Silva, ‘The Spider’ delivered a booming right uppercut in the corner that Woodley never saw coming.
With Woodley out on his feet, Silva unleashed a flurry of strikes that inevitably sent ‘T-Wood’ to the canvas. Woodley answered the referee’s count, but after he failed to re-engage with Silva, the referee waved off the fight, handing Silva his third career win inside the squared circle.
Official Result: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (uppercut) at 1:33 of Round 2.