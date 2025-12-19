Anderson Silva Scores Vicious Uppercut KO Against Tyron Woodley – Paul vs. Joshua Highlights

Anderson Silva added another highlight-reel knockout to his resume, putting away fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the second round of their Paul vs. Joshua undercard clash.

Following a relatively uneventful opening round from Silva, ‘The Spider’ delivered a booming right uppercut in the corner that Woodley never saw coming.

With Woodley out on his feet, Silva unleashed a flurry of strikes that inevitably sent ‘T-Wood’ to the canvas. Woodley answered the referee’s count, but after he failed to re-engage with Silva, the referee waved off the fight, handing Silva his third career win inside the squared circle.

Official Result: Anderson Silva def. Tyron Woodley via TKO (uppercut) at 1:33 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley:

Anderson Silva has entered the ring😳



Live NOW on Netflix‼️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/rSzj4sHTHb — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) December 20, 2025

ANDERSON SILVA KNOCKS OUT TYRON WOODLEY IN ROUND 2!!!



WOWWWW #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/ggO3BLdxM2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2025

50-year-old Anderson Silva just knocked out Tyron Woodley 🤯



Woodley now 0-3 in boxing pic.twitter.com/X7qR3HpQnB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 20, 2025