Former UFC bantamweight champion, Holly ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ Holm continues to set the standard at the top of the 135-pound pile. Clashing with slick boxer, Irene Aldana in tonight’s headliner, Holm secured her second-consecutive triumph with a unanimous judging victory over her #6 ranked peer.

In an opening round with much success for the former champion, Holm circled away from Aldana’s power right, utilizing her lengthy combinations and even scored a late takedown after some initial eye-catching defence from the #6 ranked Guadalajara native.

The second frame brought more of the same, with Aldana failing to mount any real significant offense. Again scoring an important takedown, Holm fired a side-kick to the mid-section once again, keeping Aldana at bay in between her not as common blitzes with her hands in that round.

A third round brought a third takedown for Holm, who threatened to force the issue as she established full-mount, postured up and began raining down with ground strikes. Surviving a pressuring barrage, Aldana failed to deal with the constant movement of the Jackson-Wink MMA mainstay.

Continuing a clinch and wrestler heavy trend, Holm scored her fourth successful takedown of the night with an outside trip, in a performance reminiscent of her decision triumph opposite former Invicta FC best, Megan Anderson. Aldana found some brief success in the final exchanges, landing a couple of left hands forcing her opposition to retreat.

With a fifth takedown in the final frame, Holm again almost removed the judges from the equation with a barrage in the last thirty-seconds, after scoring a massive patented left high kick after a grappling scramble. With Aldana gritting her way through – we see the judges scorecards.

Check out the highlights of Holm’s victory over Aldana, below.

👊 @HollyHolm with the late round blitz to cap off another stellar performance.#UFCFightIsland4 pic.twitter.com/OspQQDn5O7 — UFC (@ufc) October 4, 2020

If you enjoyed this story, please share it. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter