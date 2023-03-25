Former undisptued UFC bantamweight champion, Holly Holm has called for her induction into the promotion’s Hall of Fame this week, ahead of her upcoming UFC San Antonio co-headlining clash with former featherweight title challenger, Yana Santos.

Holm, the current #3 ranked bantamweight contender, returns to the Octagon this weekend in San Antonio, Texas – taking on one-time featherweight title challenger, Santos – who makes her Octgaon comeback after giving birth to her first child with former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos.

Holly Holm eyes induction into UFC Hall of Fame in the near future

Inducted into the professional boxing Hall of Fame last year, Holm, who is likey most remembered for ending the championship reign of the then-undefeated, Ronda Rousey with a UFC 195 high kick knockout win in Australia back in 2015, has admitted she would love to receive an induction into the organization’s Hall of Fame soon.

“I don’t really know a lot of fighters that are still fighting that have been inducted [into the UFC Hall of Fame],” Holly Holm told assembled media ahead of UFC San Antonio. “So, sometimes I have to always like make sure my mindset is still on achieving and not like, ‘Oh, that was awesome, I achieved this.”

“I am still trying to wrok for something more and it gives me motivation,” Holly Holm explained. “It would be awesome if I could be in the Hall of Fame for this sport too and be the first to ever do that.” (Transcribed by TalkSPORT)

Headlining UFC Vegas 55 back in May of last year, Albuquerque favorite, Holm dropped a close, split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira – following a pair of decision victories over Raquel Pennington, and Ketlen Vieira.

Challenging for inaugural UFC featherweight gold against Germaine de Randamie back in 2017, Holm has also recorded other professional victories over the likes of Marion Reneau, Bethe Correia, and former Invicta FC featherweight champion, Megan Anderson.