Historic Victory: 92-Year-Old Grandma Wins Tekken 8 Championship in Esport Tournament

At the age of 92, Hisako Sakai made history when she claimed first place in a Tekken 8 tournament exclusively for players aged 65 and above, becoming one of the oldest esports champions on record. At 92 years old, Sakai defeated her opponents with composure, directing Claudio Serafino through the competition. Demonstrating the gameplay that Care Esports designed to celebrate gaming among Japan’s elderly population.

The Oldest Tekken Champion in the World Is 92, and She’s Just Getting Started

The Care Esports Association, founded in 2019 during Japan’s pandemic lockdowns, has evolved from hosting leisurely board games like Shogi and Othello to facilitating competitive tournaments that attract seniors from across three prefectures: Mie, Aichi, and Gifu. The 12th biannual event hosted eight participants spanning ages 67 to 95, with Sakai standing out among defending champion Yoshie Murabe, a 73-year-old who had won the previous tournament.

Sakai’s path to victory was calculated. Before the tournament, she publicly stated her intention to win the trophy, and she backed those words with action, eliminating competitors in the semifinals and securing the title in finals competition.

Sakai’s achievement mirrors earlier tournaments that captured international attention. The 11th iteration of Care Esports’ competition in summer 2025 saw Murabe win with her signature pink Panda character, defeating Sadayuki Kato in a best-of-three final that drew viewership far exceeding expectations. Kato, a 73-year-old King main, admitted to nervousness during the broadcast, while Murabe expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete.

The organization’s official mission emphasizes using esports as “a health-promoting sport that aids seniors in leading vibrant, healthy, and active lives” while establishing accessible gaming environments for older adults.

Remarkably, fighting games like Tekken share cultural ancestry with professional combat sports, titles from the arcade era helped inspire the creation of organizations like K-1, PRIDE, Pancrase, and eventually the UFC. For seniors in Care Esports tournaments, Tekken provided that same frame of reference: two competitors, clear rules, and head-to-head competition.