Highlights: Zabit Magomedsharipov Subs Brandon Davis With Ridiculous Kneebar

Zabit Magomedsharipov proved why he’s one of the top prospects in the UFC’s featherweight division last night (Sat. September 8, 2018).

Magomedsharipov entered the contest on an 11-fight win streak. He has shown tremendous finishing ability and is believed to one day challenge for a 145-pound title.

Initially, Magomedsharipov was expected to face Yair Rodriguez on the card. Instead, he was given Brandon Davis after Rodriguez was forced off the card with an injury.

Davis had lost two of his last three UFC fights. A win over Magomedsharipov would’ve been a huge boost for the 28-year-old’s stock. He was able to battle Magomedsharipov into the second round, however, things took a left turn when the fight got to the ground.

Magomedsharipov took Davis’ back and transitioned into one of the most awkward kneebars you’re ever going to see. Check it out here: