Highlights: Rising Prospect Remains Undefeated With Slick Sub

Mike Drahota
Joe Camporeale for USA TODAY Sports

Rising prospect Manny Bermudez had some questions to answer heading into his preliminary card bout versus undefeated Benito Lopez at tonight’s (Sun., February 17, 2019) UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

He also had a spotless record intact, finishing his first two UFC bouts by submission. But Bermudez missed weight heading into UFC on ESPN 1, casting a shadow over any kind of performance he might have had. Luckily for him, his in-cage effort was just as good as his previous two UFC bouts.

Bermudez imposed his strength with his lethal ground attack. He slid on a slick guillotine with a D’arce-style grip that took Lopez’ ‘0’ and kept his undefeated record alive. Check it out below:

