Highlights: Rising Light Heavyweight Scores Head Kick KO In Moscow

It’s no secret that the UFC light heavyweight division is in dire need of some new talent, and it got just that on the preliminary card of today’s (Sat., Sept. 15, 2018) UFC Fight Night 136 from Olympic Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Rising contender Magomed Ankalaev met Marcin Prachnio in the UFC’s debut on Russian soil and scored a devastating head kick stoppage to get back into the win column after dropping his previous UFC match-up.

Ankalaev utilized a pressure-heavy game throughout the first round, pouring on the damage with two hooks before unleashing a thunderous head kick that immediately broke through his opponent’s defense and dropped Prachnio even though he had his arms up.

The crowd erupted as Ankalaev unloaded some ground strikes to earn the stoppage from the referee. Watch the impressive stoppage right here: