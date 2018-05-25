Highlights: MVP Forces Verbal Submission From David Rickels

The biggest knock on Bellator welterweight prospect Michael “Venom” Page has been the level of competition he’s faced thus far, but MVP made a huge leap forward on Friday after dispatching David “The Caveman” Rickels in the second round of today’s (May 25, 2018) Bellator 200 from the SSE Arena in London, England.

MVP dominated the first round, nearly landing a spinning head kick towards the end of the first, which Rickels deflected and taunted the notorious show-boater for missing the kick.

Rickels is by far the biggest win in MVP’s career, and “Venom” destroyed “The Caveman” to the point where Rickels verbally submitted early into round two after taking a big punch that hurt his eye, rendering him unable to see:

🚨 SPOILER ALERT🚨 This is how the David Rickels-Michael Page fight ended… #Bellator200 pic.twitter.com/aYq0E4mvT6 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) May 25, 2018

When asked who he wants next by commentator and former MMA referee “Big John” McCarthy, MVP was nonchalant and stated that he wants to fight “everyone”. Fights with fellow British striker Paul Daley and current Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald have been simmering for quite some time now, so MVP has some interesting options as far as future Bellator opponents go.

Who would you like to see MVP fight next?