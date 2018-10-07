Highlights: Monster Head Kick Knockout Starts UFC 229 Prelims

Tonight’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been built as the biggest event in UFC history. If that promises to be true, the UFC 229 prelims certainly got it off to a fitting start.

Welterweight Tony Martin met veteran Ryan LaFlare in the opening bout of the Fight Pass-aired UFC 229 preliminary card. Martin talked a decent amount of trash heading into the fight, and he backed it up. The bout was a back-and-forth one for much of the opening two rounds. LaFlare landed several solid body kicks while Martin scored with many right hands.

The third round was a different story altogether, however. Martin landed a devastating head kick that crumpled LaFlare. A few follow-up shots on the ground spelled an end to UFC 229’s opening preliminary bout. Watch the awesome stoppage victory here:

And here is a slow-motion shot of the kick landing flush: