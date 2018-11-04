Highlights: Lyman Good Brutally Destroys Ben Saunders

Lyman Good was looking to make a statement when he met longtime veteran Ben Saunders on the opening FOX Sports 1 prelim bout of tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

‘The Cyborg’ did just that with an absolutely brutal knockout. Good came out aggressive from the opening bell. Despite some good strikes from Saunders, things went downhill. When “Killa B” clinched, Good uncorked some absolutely brutal uppercuts to floor him.

Some perhaps unnecessary follow-up shots came on the ground and it was all over in the first round. Watch the brutal knockout right here: