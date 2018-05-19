Highlights: Kneebar Ends Amazing Comeback At UFC Chile

Although tonight’s (Sat., May 19, 2018) UFC Fight Night 129 from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, didn’t bring the most attention or hype, you wouldn’t know it from the first fight.

Lightweight prospect Claudio Pelles met Felipe Silva to start the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card, and in the early going of the fight, Silva controlled the action to the point of near domination.

Consistently landing a varied assault of punches, knees, and ground damage, Silva was beating Puelles up throughout the first two rounds and part of the third as he headed for a clear unanimous decision win if not a finish. However, Puelles showed some amazing heart to snatch a fight-ending kneebar out of nowhere as Silva looked to rain down ground and pound.

Watch the jaw-dropping kneebar here: