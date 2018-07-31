Highlights: Fighter Wins With Never-Before-Seen Moves In Road FC

The MMA world was mainly focused on UFC on FOX 30 from Calgary, but another fight in Road FC last weekend (Sat., July 28, 2018) showcased one of the strangest and most unique displays of MMA you’ll ever see.

It happened in a middleweight bout between Michel Pereira and Hae Jun Yang at Saturday’s Road FC 48 show from Wonju, South Korea, where Pereira utilized a Superman punch off the fence, rolling kicks, some fancy dance moves, and even a backflip facing the more grappling-focused Hae-Jun.

Pereira seemed to take things more seriously towards the end of the second and in the third rounds, opening up with a huge onslaught of punches and knees to win the fight by TKO.

Watch the strange and impressive win right here: