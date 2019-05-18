Highlights: Ed Herman Brutalizes Patrick Cummins With Flush Knee

Spread the word!













Longtime veteran Ed Herman acknowledged that his 16-year mixed martial arts (MMA) career may be coming to an end heading into his preliminary card bout against Patrick Cummins at tonight’s (Sat., May 18, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 10 from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York

You wouldn’t think that was the case based on his performance, however. ‘Short Fuse’ hit ‘Durkin’ with a flush knee in the first round. He followed up with a barrage of ground shots to seal the deal for his first win in his past four bouts.

A much-needed win for the 38-year-old The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 3 veteran. Watch it via ESPN MMA here: