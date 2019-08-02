Highlights: Demetrious Johnson Edges Past Tatsumitsu Wada At ONE: Dawn Of Heroes

Spread the word!













Demetrious Johnson advanced to the finals of the ONE flyweight grand prix after defeating Tatsumitsu Wada at ONE: Dawn of Heroes on Friday.

It wasn’t easy, however, as Wada made things difficult for the former UFC flyweight champion in the first round after having back mount for much of it.

However, Johnson got into his groove, eventually cutting open Wada and dominating him for the rest of the fight to grab the unanimous decision win. As a result, “Mighty Mouse” is now 2-0 in ONE and will face Danny Kingad in the finals of the grand prix.

You can watch highlights of his win below:

What did you make of DJ’s performance?