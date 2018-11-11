Highlights: Controversial Stoppage Mars UFC Denver Prelims

Bobby Moffett was looking to make a huge impact in his Octagon debut when he met Chas Skelly on the preliminary card of tonight’s (Sat., November 10, 2018) UFC Fight Night 139 from Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. But he probably didn’t expect to win like this at UFC Denver.

Moffett locked up a tight D’Arce choke in the second round following some exciting scrambles. The hold was tight on the ultra-tough Skelly. He had never tapped out in his entire career. He defended the hold even though it was locked on.

Some felt Skelly temporarily went limp, however, and referee Tim Mills of the Colorado Combative Sports Commission called the fight by technical submission. Skelly immediately got up and began to protest. That lead to Mills reviewing the stoppage with video replay. He insisted his original call was correct to end the fight in controversial style.

Watch the video of the hotly-contested win for Moffett here: