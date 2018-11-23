Highlights: Brandon Vera Returns With Huge First-Round KO

ONE heavyweight champion and UFC veteran Brandon Vera returned from two years off at today’s (Fri., November 23, 2018) ONE Championship: Conquest of Champions in Manilla, Philippines.

He showed no ill effects of the layoff. Meeting former Cage Warriors heavyweight champ Mauro Cerilli, the fight ended quickly and in brutal fashion. Vera came out winging low kicks early on, and that was when Cerilli charged him.

It was not a good idea. Vera landed a pinpoint counter left hook that knocked his opponent out cold. It was a triumphant, telling return for ‘The Truth’ and an exciting end to the card. Watch it right here: