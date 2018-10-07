Highlights: Aspen Ladd Savagely Stops Tonya Evinger

Aspen Ladd had some questions to answer heading into her bout with former UFC women’s title contender Tonya Evinger on tonight’s (October 6, 2018) UFC 229 preliminaries from Las Vegas.

She nearly missed weight at yesterday’s early weigh-ins. She ultimately made. But Ladd was seen noticeably shaking as she squared off for photographers shortly thereafter.

There was some question as to how she would look against a crafty veteran like Evinger. After some early adversity, Ladd put those questions to shame. Evinger came out smoking, landing a few strong strikes and moving well. The fight then hit the ground, and the tide turned along with it. Ladd took Evinger’s back, unloading a barrage of heavy strikes while screaming at the top of her lungs until the ref stopped the fight.

Ladd had her biggest win over a true star in only in only three minutes and 26 seconds. To put it in perspective, UFC women’s featherweight champ Cyborg needed three rounds to finish Evinger. Watch her brutal striking stoppage below: