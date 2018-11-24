Highlights: Alistair Overeem Is Back With Vicious TKO

Alistair Overeem is back.

After two consecutive knockout losses, 38-year-old slugger Overeem had his back against the wall when he met Sergey Pavlovich in the co-main event of today’s today’s (Sat., November 24, 2018) UFC Fight Night 141 from Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

It got to the point that many suggested Overeem should retire to avoid any more mounting knockout losses. While ‘The Reem’ took some big shots from Pavlovich early on, he won big in the end.

Overeem secured a beautiful trip takedown to get top control. That was the beginning of the end for Pavlovich. The former Strikeforce and DREAM champ unloaded some relentless ground and pound to get a vicious first-round TKO in a resounding return.

