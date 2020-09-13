With a massive, albeit controversial rallying effort, TUF 3 feature, Ed ‘Short Fuse’ Herman somehow managed to survive a two-round beating, to score a third-round kimura win over ‘Slo’ Mike Rodriguez.

Surviving a nasty counter elbow by Rodriguez in the first-frame, Herman was hit with a body shot midway through the second round – with referee Chris Tognoni making a massive mistake, separating the two due to an inadvertent groin strike. During replays, Rodriguez seems to land a knee to the left midsection of Herman – with the wily veteran using the allotted time to recover.

Even in the third-round, Herman faced massive adversity with a slew of elbow strikes at the fence, with referee, Tognoni again allowing the nearly 40-year-old to continue, before he locked up a mounted kimura over Rodriguez, to prevent a certain unanimous decision defeat.

Check out the highlights of Herman’s dubious submission success, below.

