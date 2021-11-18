Henry Cejudo is a former two division champ and olympic gold medalist, but all those accomplishments may take a backseat to becoming a father.

Cejudo and his fiancee Ana Karolina have welcomed the birth of their daughter, America Maria Cejudo.

“At 4:26am, God brought our beautiful America to this world,” Cejudo posted to his Instagram “It’s a very surreal feeling and responsibly that we have as parents. To learn from the good of our upbringing and that of what we missed too. We promise to love, encourage, discipline and to have a relationship with you my baby America. Mommy and Daddy wants to welcome you to this beautiful world.”

Henry Cejudo is one of the most accomplished athletes in combat sports history

‘Triple C’ finished his career on a six fight win streak which consisted of beating Demetrious Johnson while he was still at the peak of his career. Many MMA fans and analysts considered Johnson to be the best fighter in the UFC at the time and possibly the greatest fighter of all time.

He also defended that championship against TJ Dillashaw who was moving down to “put and end” to the flyweight division. Cejudo was one of the most well rounded fighters of this era. Cejudo has since gone on to training other fighters in his retirement. He was training Weili Zhang for her title fight against Rose Namajunas. He is also training Deiveson Figueiredo for his rematch against Brandon Moreno for the flyweight championship.

Cejudo has also recently been in the gym with Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and working on getting him back inside the octagon in the near future. Daniel Cormier had some choice words when he saw Cejudo training with Jones, but then Cejudo decided to fire a few back at ‘DC’

Congratulations to Cejudo and his fiancee on the birth of a wonderful baby girl.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.