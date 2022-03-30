Responding to a recent callout from Abdu Rozik, former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has urged the UFC and promotional leader, Dana White to book him in a two-on-one fight against both Rozik, and fellow social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov.

Henry Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion under the promotion’s banner, retired from professional mixed martial arts back in April 2020 following his co-main event victory.

Scoring his sole defense of the bantamweight crown, Cejudo stopped former two-time division best, Dominick Cruz with a knee strike and ground shots, before immediately retiring from the sport following his win during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

In the time since, the Olympic gold medalist has welcomed a return to the Octagon, chirping for fights with the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan, Alexander Volkanovski, and most recently, Conor McGregor.

Henry Cejudo ended his professional MMA career boasting a 16-2 record, winning two UFC titles to boot

Los Angeles native, Henry Cejudo also claimed that he would jump at the opportunity to make a return to the UFC, but claimed that UFC president, Dana White, only wanted to pay him “peanuts” to make a sport comeback, leaving a return financially unviable for him.

The latest pair to receive the wrath of former champion, Cejudo, is both Rozik and the fan-favorite, Hasbulla – with the former two-weight titleholder urging the UFC to book him against the duo in a handicap, two-on-one matchup.



“Abdu Rozik, I’M COMING FOR YOU!” Henry Cejudo tweeted after Rozik called him out ahead of UFC London earlier this month. “You think you’re so tough calling me out halfway across the globe. How about this: I’ll take on you and your homie Hasbulla IN A HANDICAP MATCH! I’LL punt you both like a pair of footballs!!! Book it Dana White.”

