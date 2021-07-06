Henry Cejudo thinks Conor McGregor has “lost his groove” and will get knocked out once against when he faces Dustin Poirier for a third time at UFC 264 on July 10.

Poirier and McGregor currently hold one win each heading into their trilogy bout. The pair first met in 2014, with ‘Notorious’ picking up a quick KO win during his sensational run to featherweight gold.

Earlier this year, ‘The Diamond’ avenged his most famous defeat and did so in style. Poirier wrestled early before utilizing leg kicks and elite-level boxing to become the first man to KO McGregor in MMA.

During an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Cejudo explained why Poirier will once again stop McGregor.

“It’s not going to go good for Conor in my eyes,” Cejudo said. “I think it’s going to go the same way. Poirier is going to stop him again because he lost his groove. His icebox got wet, like that Chris Brown song. That was a part of the swagger, when you lose that, you can come back to it, but it’s not the same for the other person.

“It may be the same to you, but it’s not going to be the same for the opponent. I think they’ll fight the third round, but Poirier is going to stop him again. I don’t know how. It might be the kicks again or might be hands.” (Transcribed by MiddleEasy)

Cejudo retired from MMA following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. ‘Triple C’ has been teasing a return to the Octagon ever since. The Olympic gold medallist has stayed in the limelight by calling out champions at several different weight classes and also enjoying some banter with social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Will Dustin Poirier KO Conor McGregor at UFC 264?