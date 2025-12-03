Henry Cejudo reveals what could make him reconsider second MMA retirement

UFC veteran Henry Cejudo has revealed what could convince him to delay his upcoming second retirement from mixed martial arts.

On Saturday night, Henry Cejudo will face rising prospect Payton Talbott in what he claims will be his last fight as a professional mixed martial artist. Of course, Cejudo has retired once before back in 2020, but this time around, he seems to mean it as he attempts to snap a three-fight losing streak that he’s been on since his comeback.

There’s no denying that Henry Cejudo has been able to achieve some incredible things throughout the course of his career. This includes becoming a two-weight world champion, something that very few other fighters have been able to achieve. Alas, this latest run has left a lot to be desired.

In a recent media scrum, however, Henry Cejudo did add a caveat to his potentially looming retirement.

Henry Cejudo discusses impending retirement

“This is it for me, guys,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie and other reporters during a media scrum. “This is it for me, unless Dana (White) gets me a big fight with some other Mexican, then I’d be willing to do it. Other than that, I think I’ve done everything at the highest level since I was 11 years old. From cutting weight at that damn time, and there’s just a lot of satisfaction in my life. I’m ready to move on too. I have a couple kids that want to play with their Dad 24/7.”

“It’s not about anything else but giving what I have, and what wasn’t given to me in my last fight,” Cejudo said. “That’s all. Fair shake. You know, despite whatever the outcome could come. Payton is good. Payton is a humble dude. He came out to be mentored by me for a couple of days, coming out to Arizona. So, that says a lot about him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Cejudo was once a fantastic prospect in his own right back in the day, and it’ll be really interesting to see how he approaches a fight against Talbott who he has trained with in the past.