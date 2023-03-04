Watch | Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan throwdown at UFC PI: “I’m coming, brother.”

Former UFC bantamweight champions Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan had a respectful tussle when they ran into each other at the UFC Performance Institute.

The former Olympian Cejudo was speaking with someone, and Russia’s Yan approached and shook hands with ‘Triple C.’ The two then exchanged words, entered a Thai clinch, and laughed. Cejudo attempted a knee, and Yan countered with a sweep, all while laughing.

Cejudo said:

“I’m coming. I’m coming, brother.”

See the full video below:

“Henry Cejudo & Petr Yan Get Into Altercation At UFC PI Ahead Of UFC 285; Bantamweight Face-To-Face! “Triple C” Henry Cejudo meets bantamweight contender Petr Yan face-to-face at the UFC Performance Center ahead of UFC 285!”

Henry Cejudo and Petr Yan

Henry Cejudo earned the record for being the youngest USA wrestler to medal in Olympic history. After his incredible wrestling career, the US-born athlete entered MMA. He went on an impressive unbeaten streak until his first career loss at the hands of all-time great ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, followed by a close split decision loss to Joseph Benavidez.

Cejudo then drilled at the gym and focused on improvement. Triple C’ then knocked out Wilson Reis, defeated Bellator Champion Sergio Pettis, avenged his loss to Demetrious Johnson, knocked out bantamweight king TJ Dillashaw, knocked out Marlon Moraes, and TKO’d former world champion Dominick Cruz. Henry Cejudo was a two-division UFC champion and left it all behind favoring retirement. He is likely to be back in 2023.

Russian Petr Yan was a standout talent in Muay Thai and Kickboxing before he transitioned to MMA. Though the fighter still primarily trains out of Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand. Yan is a former UFC bantamweight champion with impressive wins over fighters such as Jose Aldo, Uriah Faber, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is famed for his precise striking acumen.