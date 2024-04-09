Henry Cejudo jumps to defense of ‘Innocent’ Jon Jones amid drug-Testing fiasco: ‘I would get her for defamation’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejduo comes to the defence of Jon Jones following latest allegations.

For just about as long as Jon Jones has been a star a trail of controversies and misdeeds has followed him. Incidents have included hit-and-runs, DUIs, domestic violence and positive drug tests from both cocaine and PEDs have all been linked to Jones.

Now Jones has been accused by a tester from The UFC’s drug testing partners Drug Free Sport International, of threatening to kill her while making a visit to his home. Jones has since denied the allegations, but an arrest summons has been issued for the current UFC heavyweight champion.

Henry Cejudo comes to the defense of Jon Jones

While trouble is still following Jones he remains a revered character in the MMA world with many still willing to show the support of him. Former training partner Cejduo is now the latest person to come to the public defence of Jones.

Discussing the incident on his YouTube channel, Cejudo says he fully believes Jones is innocent.

“Is Jon Jones innocent? One hundred percent,” Henry Cejudo said. “It’s almost like these people want to somewhat create a story because they want to portray, keep going with the storyline that Jon Jones is ‘the monster.’

“From what I saw in the video, and getting a chance to know Jon, I could get frustrating at times. Trust me by that, I’ve gotten into it with guys from USADA. People who I’ve known for years, people who have tested me for years. They catch you at a party, they catch you at early in the morning. I mean, it’s normal for you to kind of get frustrated like, ‘Hey man, what’s going on here?’” (H/T MMA Junkie)

Cejudo would even go as far as to say Jones should take legal action against the alleged victim and encouraged him to fight for his name.

“If I’m you Jon Jones, you know what I would do? I would get her for defamation of character,” Cejudo continued. “I would get her for being a two-faced c*nt, and trying to come at you for something that you really didn’t do.

“I think if anything Jon, you should probably start fighting this and go against them. Make them think twice before they start bringing your name up. Make them think twice before they’re going to make up a story about you, you know, threatening to kill somebody or whatnot.”

