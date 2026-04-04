Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Taps Out Brendson Ribeiro to Stay Undefeated – UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Taps Out Brendson Ribeiro to Stay Undefeated - UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev scored his seventh career first-round finish, defeating Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 115.

An overly aggressive start from Yakhyaev nearly cost him, as Ribeiro clipped him with a right hand. Yakhyaev ate another shot while shooting in for a takedown, but that didn’t stop him from getting Ribeiro to the mat.

Ribeiro attempted to defend with a kimura, but it didn’t take Yakhyaev long to transition to his opponent’s back and secure a rear-naked choke, forcing the tap out in round one.

Official Result: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:52 of Round 1.

With the victory, Yakhyaev moves to 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career, with two of those victories coming under the UFC banner. ‘The Hunter’ also improved upon his finish rate, which now sits at an impressive 89%.

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Check Out Highlights From Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 115:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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