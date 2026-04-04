Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Taps Out Brendson Ribeiro to Stay Undefeated – UFC Vegas 115 Highlights

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev scored his seventh career first-round finish, defeating Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 115.

An overly aggressive start from Yakhyaev nearly cost him, as Ribeiro clipped him with a right hand. Yakhyaev ate another shot while shooting in for a takedown, but that didn’t stop him from getting Ribeiro to the mat.

Ribeiro attempted to defend with a kimura, but it didn’t take Yakhyaev long to transition to his opponent’s back and secure a rear-naked choke, forcing the tap out in round one.

Official Result: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Brendson Ribeiro via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:52 of Round 1.

With the victory, Yakhyaev moves to 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career, with two of those victories coming under the UFC banner. ‘The Hunter’ also improved upon his finish rate, which now sits at an impressive 89%.

Check Out Highlights From Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 115:

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev gets the tap!!



Still undefeated!!



📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/rHALT5tjRh — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) April 5, 2026

Staying perfect 💯



Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev secures the submission to keep his undefeated record!



[ #UFCVegas115 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/27PVIZqJl8 — UFC (@ufc) April 5, 2026