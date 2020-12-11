Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has taken yet another jab at bantamweight king Petr Yan and top contender Aljamain Sterling.

While Cejudo is retired from the sport, it is quite clear he is interested in a return to the UFC one day, hoping to capitalize on a big money fight with one of the champions.

While I must admit, you’ve come a long way since being in B2K…after I knock you out you’ll have a Bump Bump Bump https://t.co/Z1Gevtk4bc — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2020

Guys, good luck in the “Battle of the Sidechicks” ….Just keep my belt warm for me and don’t pawn it. Merry Christmas 🎄 💋🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/gwaV7zrhlA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 11, 2020

While we don’t quite know yet what the future holds for Cejudo, we don’t know Yan and Sterling will be linking up in the octagon in the very near future to finally fight for Yan’s Bantamweight title.

“Everything’s in force for the fight. It’s going to be postponed for about a month and a half, but everything’s in order,” Yan said on Instagram Live (translated by RT Sport). There were different problems, with the flight, with the visa, during training I flew away for a visa deadline, lots of factors. We decided with the team to move everything to next year, perhaps the card will be more suitable… Everything is good, training continues. In the past, I could fly out to battle without thinking about anything, I could take risks. Now I need to do everything right, so that afterwards there won’t be any, ‘this wasn’t right, that wasn’t right.’”

The Bantamweight division is certainly one of the most intriguing in all of MMA.

Do you think Henry Cejudo comes out of retirement to fight? Who would you like to see him fight?