Heavyweight rival vows to snap Josh Hokit’s leg and send him under the knife

A UFC heavyweight contender has sent a chilling warning to Josh Hokit.

In the past few months, Hokit has repeatedly targeted former two-division champion Alex Pereira. He has even dragged the Brazilian’s family while trash-talking, and although “Poatan” has mostly not responded, he still believes Hokit has crossed the line, for which he could have made the 28-year-old pay but chose not.

After Pereira’s loss to Ciryl Gane at the White House, Hokit has continued taking shots at Pereira, mostly mocking his criticism of referee Herb Dean’s officiating.

Is it all making sense now on why I need to “Chama on his Mama”… https://t.co/bwj6a84kAJ — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 28, 2026

UFC heavyweight plans on breaking Josh Hokit’s leg with his signature move

Valter Walker wants to make Josh Hokit eat his words. The Brazilian is unhappy that the polarizing American fighter has repeatedly targeted his countrymen.

In a recent sit-down with Home of Fight, “The Clean Monster,” who has secured four consecutive Round 1 heel hook submission victories in the UFC, warned Josh Hokit that when they eventually meet, he will break Hokit’s leg and send him straight for surgery. Walker is not afraid of the consequences. He quipped:

“Be ready for this guy. This guy is no problem. For me, bro, this guy, Josh Hokit, I can break his leg. But please, when he taps, I don’t gonna let him go. No, I’m going to send him to surgery, brother. If I take his leg and he taps, I don’t wanna let him go. He talked sh*t about my country. He talked sh*t about Brazilian people. Before, when my leg was broken, he called my name on the microphone. But step by step, one day, we are gonna meet… One day, his foot is gonna be mine.”

Check out Valter Walker’s comments below:

😤 💥Valter Walker minced no words after Josh Hokit took aim at his country, and promised to make him an example.



“This f*cker Josh Hokit, I’m going to make sure I break his leg.



After what he said about my country, even if he raps when I take his leg, I’m not gonna let go.”… pic.twitter.com/R5wtJsfaCW — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 1, 2026

Walker returns to action later this month at UFC Abu Dhabi, where he takes on Thomas Petersen.

Hokit, on the other hand, has secured 3 wins already in 2026 and plans to fight 2 more times this year. Most recently on X, he called for the promotion to strip heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall so that interim kingpin Ciryl Gane gets promoted, after which Hokit is confident he can dethrone “Bon Gamin.

Once “The Incredible Hok” becomes the reigning heavyweight titleholder, he intends to give Alex Pereira a chance to become a three-division UFC champion, potentially later this year if everything goes as planned for the 28-year-old.