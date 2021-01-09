UFC 257 has taken a hit as Hakeem Dawodu will no longer be competing.

Dawodu was set to take on Shane Burgos in an exciting featherweight clash on the main card of UFC 257 which takes place January 23 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

However, that will no longer be the case as according to MMA Junkie, the Canadian has dropped out due to a shoulder injury.

MMA Fighting would later report that Burgos would not be remaining on the card and fighting a short-notice replacement. Instead, he hopes to compete next month.

Dawodu was looking to make it six wins in a row against Burgos, but that will have to wait for now. The 29-year-old last competed in September when he outpointed Zubaira Tukhugov to earn a split decision victory.

Burgos, meanwhile, was looking to return to the win column after suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Josh Emmett in their war back in June.

Here is how the UFC 257 card currently looks:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree

Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Sara McMann vs. Julianna Pena

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

Sergey Morozov vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez

What do you think of the card despite Burgos vs. Dawodu being off?