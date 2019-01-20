Gregor Gillespie Robbed Following Victory At UFC Brooklyn

Following his highest profile win to date, rising lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie had his bags stolen from the Barclays Center.

Gillespie defeated Yancy Medeiros in the second round of their feature main card bout, but then, things got weird for “The Gift.”

Gillespie and his coach had their bag’s stolen from backstage at the Barclays Center, he revealed later on Instagram. Being the nice guy that he is, Gillespie told the would-be thief that he can keep all the memorabilia, just please return his wallet and his mouth guards.

“To who ever it is who stole mine and one of my coaches fight bags at the Barclays center tonight. Could you please just return my wallet and my mouth guards? If you stole the bag for memorabila, that’s cool you can keep that if you want, but id really like my wallet and mouth guards back. I REALLLLLY don’t want to go to the DMV – Gregor Gillespie”

“The Gift” improved his unbeaten record to 13-0 with his win over Medeiros.