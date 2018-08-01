Greg Hardy’s Octagon Return Is Official

Like him or not, Greg Hardy makes his return to the octagon on the season finale of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series next Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2018).

Hardy made his much anticipated professional MMA debut on the first episode of the Contender Series earlier this year when he knocked out Austen Lane in just 57 seconds. The former NFL All-Pro impressed in his performance thus earning him a UFC developmental deal.

The UFC came under a bit of scrutiny from fans and fighters alike when the Hardy signing became official. Some fighters are going so far as to publically ridicule Hardy for his past discretions. It’s fair to point out, however, some of Hardy’s charges were dropped, but he was in fact convicted of assault on his then-girlfriend in 2014.

It appears the former NFL All-Pro has turned a corner in his life now and a large part of that he credits to finding MMA. The next part of his journey will be in the same place he made his professional debut- the UFC gym. As Hardy will headline the last episode of the season this coming Tuesday (Aug. 7, 2018) night.

Here is the complete rundown of fights for week eight:

Alex Gilpin (11-1) vs. JR Coughran (6-0)

Bobby Moffett (12-3) vs. Jacob Kilburn (6-1)

Joseph Lowry (8-0) vs. Devonte Smith (7-1)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (5-0) vs. Dennis Bryant (5-1)

Greg Hardy (1-0) vs. Tebaris Gordon (3-0)