Greg Hardy Wants To See If He Can Go Three Rounds With Ranked Opponent Next

Greg Hardy is really looking to test himself upon his return to the Octagon.

The former NFL star has racked up a professional record of 5-1, his sole defeat coming due to a disqualification after landing an illegal knee. All Hardy’s victories came by way of first-round TKO. In his last outing, Hardy finished Juan Adams in under a minute at UFC San Antonio.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Hardy doubled down on his previous claims that he’d like to take on a top 15 fighter next. Hardy wants to see if he can go three rounds with one of the UFC’s best heavyweights inside the Octagon.

“We’re looking with somebody with numbers behind their name,” said Hardy. “(I’m) going to bring a whole lot of pain, stretch this fight game out and see if we can go three rounds, maybe. See what that looks like.”

Hardy currently trains out of one of the biggest gyms the mixed martial arts (MMA) world has to offer in American Top Team (ATT). The gym has produced several well-known fighters and champions, giving Hardy some elite company to learn from.

“These guys push me to become something the world has never seen,” he said. “We’re going to be the most complete, most dangerous, most vicious fighter of all time. We are literally stone-by-stone, brick-by-brick building everything I need.”

What do you think about Hardy wanting a top 15 opponent for his Octagon return?