Greg Hardy Says It’s Impossible Not To Dream Of Jon Jones Fight At Heavyweight

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy dreams of a future fight with Jon Jones and even believes he could beat him.

Hardy takes on Juan Adams at UFC San Antonio this weekend and ahead of the fight, he was asked if he would like to face Jones at some point down the line. The former NFL star was certainly open to the idea, provided he gets in a position to challenge the light heavyweight champion in the future:

“Oh yeah. That’s like saying you want to play against Troy Aikman and the Cowboys,” Hardy told TMZ Sports. “It’s impossible not to dream of Greg Hardy vs. Jon Jones for the heavyweight title after he’s finished dominating the light heavyweight division.

“Full disclosure, you know, Jon Jones is someone that I emulate as a fighter. I think he’s one of the most complete fighters in the game. I think he’s one of the most dangerous men in this world and that’s honestly, who I’m trying to fight like. It would be an honor and a pleasure to go to war with him if I make it that far.”

Hardy Believes He Can Take Out Jones

Hardy recently claimed he wanted to be the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all time and also has plans on becoming the UFC heavyweight champion. If he faces Jones, he also believes he could win. After all, if he didn’t, there would be no point in competing in the UFC:

“Yeah man. For sure,” Hardy explained when asked if he could beat Jones. “Like I said, he’s a great dude, a great competitor, but at the end of the day, I’m here to clean out the whole division and anyone who wants to join it. I’m here to be the greatest combat sports heavyweight of all time, and if that includes taking out Jon Jones, that’s what I’ve got to do.

“And I’ll do it with all due respect like I would Stipe, like I would Daniel. I think a lot of times my comments get misconstrued as disrespectful and it’s not. If I’m sitting here talking about ‘I can’t beat somebody’, then do I even belong here?”

Do you want to see Jones vs. Hardy in the future?