Greg Hardy Booked For Fight Pass-Aired Bout This Month

Greg Hardy has his next fight set.

The controversial MMA veteran will continue his pro-MMA journey when he competes in a regional bout at the end of the month. Hardy has been scheduled to face 1-1 competitor Ray Jones (1-1) at Xtreme Fight Night 352 on September 29 from the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The fight was first reported by MMAjunkie. It will air on UFC Fight Pass.

Hardy, of course, brings notoriety from his time as a Pro Bowl NFL players – and the domestic violence scandal that followed. UFC President Dana White has repeatedly stated Hardy deserves another chance in MMA.

The hulking knockout slugger began his fight career in amateur bouts. He dominated all comers with ease. Hardy then graduated on to appear on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (DWTNCS). Two knockout wins (in 57 and 17 seconds) at DWTNCS 9 and 16 got him signed to a developmental deal with the UFC.

That journey will continue against Jones at Xtreme Fight Night 352.

But many fans will wonder why Hardy isn’t facing an opponent with at least somewhat more skill. He’s beaten all of the lesser-experienced fighters that he’s faced. Hardy may not be ready to take on top-level pros, but he deserves a step up in level of opponents.

This fight will most likely end in another brutal first-round knockout for Hardy. The real questions will start when he actually faces a heavyweight who can make him dig deep.