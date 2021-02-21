Gina Carano believes she was another victim of Disney’s bullying.

The former MMA star was fired from “The Mandalorian” after a controversial now-deleted social media post where she compared Republicans in America to Jews in Nazi Germany.

Having made a number of controversial right-wing posts in the past, it didn’t take long for Carano to get her marching orders soon after before she eventually announced a new film project with Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire.

Having claimed her voice would be freer than ever before at the time, Carano recently touched further on her firing.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” she told Shapiro (via Andreas Wiseman of Deadline). “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.

“… You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I’ve been being head-hunted.”

Carano went on to state that she knew her time would be up sooner rather than later — so she decided to go down swinging by sticking to her beliefs.

“I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I’ve seen this happen to so many people,” Carano added. “I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time.

“I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’ They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to go down swinging and I’m going to stay true to myself.'”

