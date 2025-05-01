Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales in Las Vegas on Saturday, 17th May 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales
- Date: Sat, May 17, 2025
- Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
- Broadcast: ESPN Main Event 7 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 12 a.m. GMT Prelims 9 p.m.
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Welterweight Main Event
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig: Light Heavyweight
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos: Lightweight
- Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Middleweight
- Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa: Featherweight
- Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo: Lightweight
Prelims
- Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises: Lightweight
- Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa: Women’s Bantamweight
- Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes: Women’s Strawweight
- HyunSung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez: Flyweight
- Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro: Women’s Strawweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Gilbert Burns
|Michael Morales
|Country:
|Brazil
|Ecuador
|Age:
|38
|25
|Height:
|5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
|6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|Weight:
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|Reach:
|71 in (180 cm)
|79 in (201 cm)
Start date and time
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales takes place on Saturday, 17th May 2025, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main card will start at 7 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 12 a.m. GMT.
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Kansas City or plan to attend Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales at the UFC APEX, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales is live on ESPN+ . In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.
What is Next after Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales?
The next event after Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales is Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber on the 31st of May 2025 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.