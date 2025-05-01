Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales in Las Vegas on Saturday, 17th May 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Date : Sat, May 17, 2025

: Sat, May 17, 2025 Location : UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast : ESPN Main Event 7 p.m. ET

: ESPN Main Event 7 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 12 a.m. GMT Prelims 9 p.m.

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Full Fight Card

Main Card

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Welterweight Main Event

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig: Light Heavyweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos: Lightweight

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev: Middleweight

Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa: Featherweight

Gabe Green vs. Matheus Camilo: Lightweight

Prelims

Jared Gordon vs. Thiago Moises: Lightweight

Luana Santos vs. Tainara Lisboa: Women’s Bantamweight

Elise Reed vs. Denise Gomes: Women’s Strawweight

HyunSung Park vs. Carlos Hernandez: Flyweight

Tecia Pennington vs. Luana Pinheiro: Women’s Strawweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Tale of the Tape

Name: Gilbert Burns Michael Morales Country: Brazil Ecuador Age: 38 25 Height: 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) Weight: 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) Reach: 71 in (180 cm) 79 in (201 cm)

Start date and time

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales takes place on Saturday, 17th May 2025, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The main card will start at 7 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 12 a.m. GMT.

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Kansas City or plan to attend Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales at the UFC APEX, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales is live on ESPN+ . In the UK, you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales?

The next event after Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales is Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber on the 31st of May 2025 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.