Gilbert Burns Confident He’ll Finish Sean Brady Quickly, But Prepared for Five-Round War

UFC veteran Gilbert Burns has claimed that he is ready for anything that comes his way against Sean Brady tonight.

In the main event of this evening’s UFC Fight Night card, Gilbert Burns will square off with Sean Brady in a blockbuster welterweight collision. For both men, this is an attempt to prove that they still have what it takes to compete with the very best in this division.

In recent years, both Burns and Brady have fought and lost to current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Both obviously want to get back to a position whereby they can challenge for the gold, and this will serve as a really interesting test of what they’ve got in the tank.

For Gilbert Burns, many believe this is a “now or never” situation for him at 170 pounds. In his pre-fight media scrum, he had the following to say about the challenge that lies ahead.

Gilbert Burns is prepared to go to war with Sean Brady 👀:



“I think I’m going to get a finish…If a war presents itself, I’ll be ready for war. I’m friends with the dark side. If he needs to come out for war, he’s gonna come.”



“I think I’m going to get a finish. I think, half of me wants me to have a war, the other half is like why? We can get in and out. If a war presents itself, I’ll be ready for war. I’m at peace with that, I’m friends with the dark side, I’m friends with him. If he needs to come out for war, he’s gonna come. We’ll see. But, I believe I can take him out of there before. But, if it goes five rounds, I’m cool with that too,” Burns said at UFC Vegas 97 media day.

There are plenty of different ways that a fight like this could go. Alas, it definitely feels like this one has the potential to steal the show, and either man has the ability necessary to make a real statement.