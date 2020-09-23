UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington moved up in the official rankings after becoming the first man to stop former champ Tyron Woodley in almost a decade at UFC Vegas 11 this past weekend. Covington is now the number one contender at welterweight after his fifth-round TKO win over Woodley.

He moved ahead of Gilbert Burns who previously picked up a dominant decision win over ‘The Chosen One’ and is now thought to be fighting welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 256 later this year.

Burns was not a happy man after hearing ‘Chaos’ has leapfrogged him in the UFC rankings. The Brazilian took to social media to vent his frustrations and call on UFC president Dana White to hurry up and make his welterweight title shot official, he wrote.

“U gotta be kidding me! I beat Woodley when he was N1, than Colby came watches my fight do what I did n now he ranks higher than me? He just beat the number 5 and a guy coming from 2 loses n without a soul! Who does this Rankings? @danawhite send me the contract ASAP #AndNew.”

Burns like many has beef with the outspoken Covington. In the build-up to his fight against Demian Maia back in March, Burns made it very clear that settling the score in a fight with Covington was top of his wish list, he said.

“I am still focused on Maia but I really want to put my hands on Colby Covington. He talks so much crap about Brazil and I think it will be a great callout after I beat Maia. I don’t like what Colby has been saying about Kamaru (Usman), Brazil, and my former manager Glenn Robinson. I want to put my hands on him sooner or later. If I finish Maia he has to accept it. I have my right hand and my jiu-jitsu and I can finish Colby if we fought.”

