Get the Same Muay Thai Gloves Worn by Superlek and Wiz Khalifa: YOKKAO Gloves

If you’ve been scrolling through Muay Thai training videos and wondering what gloves the top fighters are using, you’ve probably noticed Superlek rocking some seriously stylish gear. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s been getting headlines for his Muay Thai training. Plus, his collaboration with YOKKAO has launched one of the most talked-about glove releases in recent memory. Here’s the full breakdown on what they actually wear.

Superlek’s YOKKAO Gloves

Superlek Kiatmuu9 is one of the most dominant Muay Thai fighters of this generation. With over 171 professional fights under his belt and holds various Muay Thai and Kickboxing titles in ONE Championship. In 2025, Superlek officially joined the YOKKAO Fight Team with his own custom set of YOKKAO gloves.

In his training videos, Superlek primarily showcases two standout glove models. First up is the YOKKAO “The Flame” Muay Thai Gloves in Tiffany Green. These gloves are inspired by traditional Thai temple flame motifs, bringing cultural heritage into the design. The Flame gloves feature premium microfiber leather, multi-layered foam padding, double-stitched seams, and a secure hook-and-loop closure for reliable wrist support. They’re handmade in Thailand.

Superlek also wears the YOKKAO “Power” Muay Thai Gloves in black during training sessions. These are designed for fighters who need to deliver serious punch impact without compromising on protection. The Power series features high-quality microfiber construction, multi-layer foam padding, double-stitched seams, and a 3D embossed logo patch that gives them a visually striking appearance. Like all YOKKAO gloves, they’re handmade in Thailand using modern manufacturing technology combined with traditional craftsmanship.

Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush Collaboration

Wiz Khalifa has been genuinely dedicated to his training. Starting around 2017, Khalifa began his combat sports journey after getting repeatedly beaten up by his cousins who trained jiu-jitsu and stand-up fighting. What started as motivation to learn self-defense transformed into a lifestyle commitment. He packed on roughly 35 pounds of muscle through consistent training. He trains alongside Muay Thai world champ Superlek.

His passion for the sport caught YOKKAO’s attention, leading to an exclusive collaboration. The YOKKAO x Khalifa Kush collection debuted in Phuket, Thailand, at a launch event celebrating the partnership. Wiz Khalifa wears the YOKKAO “Khalifa Kush” Muay Thai Gloves, which come in black with a custom design reflecting his iconic brand. The collaboration features premium microfiber leather construction with double-stitched seams for reinforcement and 3D embossed branding. YOKKAO even showcased Khalifa training in these gloves at AKA Thailand in Phuket, wearing the Khalifa Kush shorts and workout gear alongside his custom gloves.​

YOKKAO has built its reputation on several core principles that apply across all their models, including the ones worn by Superlek and Wiz Khalifa. The brand handcrafts all gloves in Thailand using either premium cowhide leather or high-end microfiber, with double-stitched seams for durability.

For sizing, most adults doing pad and bag work typically choose 10-12 ounce gloves, while 14-16 ounce is standard for sparring. The Muay Thai gloves come in a wide range of weights between 8 and 18 ounces, offering flexibility for different training styles and body sizes.

If you’re looking to train like these fighters, the gloves they wear are accessible to everyone. The YOKKAO Flame, Power, and Khalifa Kush models are available worldwide, with YOKKAO shipping from warehouses in Asia, Europe, and the USA. Whether you’re getting into Muay Thai for fitness like Khalifa or training at the elite level like Superlek, the brand offers the same handcrafted Thai quality that champions use.