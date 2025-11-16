Nadaka Yoshinari Dominates NumSurin Chor Ketweena to Become Inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai Champion – ONE 173 Highlights

24-year-old Japanese sensation Nadaka Yoshinari made history at ONE 173, becoming the promotion’s first-ever male ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Riding into Ariake Arena in a three-fight win streak under the ONE banner, Nadaka put on an absolutely dominant performance against Numsurin Chor Ketwina, who was previously unbeaten inside the Circle.

Official Result: Nadaka Yoshinari def. NumSurin Chor Ketweena via unanimous decision to win the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

With the win, the former Lumpinee Stadium champion extended his unbeaten streak to an incredible 40 straight fights, and further established himself as the best atomweight Muay Thai fighter on the planet.

Check Out Highlights From Nadaka Yoshinari vs. NumSurin Chor Ketweena at ONE 173: