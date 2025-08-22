Gervonta Tank Davis Is Simply Too Small to Defeat Jake Paul – Combat Sports Insider Explains Dangers

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis are lined up for a curious clash later on this year but one of the more widely known journalists in combat sports has his doubts about some key aspects of this bout. The exhibition contest planned for mid-November in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena carries the exhibition tag largely because of the chasm sized weight gap between Paul and Davis.

Jake Paul has fought as high as heavyweight and has had several cruiserweight bouts. Conversely for ‘Tank’, Davis is a WBA lightweight titleholder in the sweet science and competes nearly a hundred pounds below where ‘The Problem Child’ typically fights.

Luke Thomas addressed some of the machinations of this matchup during a recent appearance on Submission Radio and when talking about this next Netflix boxing broadcast, Thomas said,

“Dude, if there’s a 20-pound difference in size, that’s enormous. We’re talking upwards of 70 or more. Dude, that’s an insurmountable level of difference, right? I mean, that’s literally insurmountable where you can be kind of okay/slash bad at one weight.” “But if it’s sufficiently bigger than someone where they’re really good but much smaller, that’s not even enough difference to make up. Like, that’s how important size is. This is what I mean. Tank is running a bit of a risk here.”

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: the road to this netflix boxing bout

Jake Paul was involved in some recent talks to box former heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua. It seemed like an issue in the negotiations relating to which network the bout would broadcast on led to things collapsing there with the influencer boxer, who normally competes at 200 pounds or higher as mentioned earlier, is seeking this clash with the 135 pound pugilist Davis next.

For Gervonta Davis, it seemed like all paths were leading to a rematch with Lamont Roach Jr. who fought ‘Tank’ to a controversial draw earlier this year where many thought Roach Jr. should have received the nod on the judges’ scorecards. Many felt that would have been the case if not for a a moment in the fight that saw Davis take a knee without the referee appropriately declaring that a knockdown for Lamont Roach Jr.