Geoff Neal Thinks Michael Chiesa Is Scared To Fight Him

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Geoff Neal believes Michael Chiesa is “scared sh*tless” by the idea of fighting him.

Speaking to MMA Fighting Neal revealed he is happy with the UFC who are actively trying to secure him an opponent – it just seems like no-one wants to fight him, he said.

“The UFC’s been doing a great job trying to find me a fight. They can only do so much. They can’t make somebody fight. You hear Dana White say all the time ‘I can’t make these guys fight.’ That’s really what it comes down to. They’ve been trying. I don’t know the exact details of what the other parties have been offered but I know sh*t’s been going around and they’ve been pretty much saying no.”

Neal was keen to say he doesn’t believe most welterweights are ducking him, just Chiesa who thinks is “scared sh*tless” by the idea of fighting him, he said.

“I don’t want to call any fighters scared. Well, I will call one fighter scared. I think Michael Chiesa is f*cking scared sh*tless to fight me.”

“I feel like that fight makes so much sense and he’s trying to make it seem like it doesn’t make sense,” Neal said. “That doesn’t make sense to me and it makes me think you’re scared. You only have three wins in the welterweight division. You fought two dudes who are pretty much f**king lightweights and one dude that’s old as hell.

“And then you think you deserve Colby Covington? No. Just because you’re ranked No. 7 or 8 or whatever the f**k you are, fight me. I’m 5-0, you’re 3-0, the fight makes sense. He’s trying to make it like the fight doesn’t make sense and I don’t know what to make of that.”

If it really is fear keeping Chiesa or any other fighter from stepping in againt him, Neal says they should probably think about calling it a day.

“If it is fear keeping people from fighting me, they need to retire from this sport,” Neal said. “This is the fight game. When it comes time to fight, yeah, I’m scared but I don’t give a f**k. That’s not going to stop me from fighting somebody. It’s the fight game.

“If that’s the reason they don’t want to fight me because they’re scared, they need to re-evaluate what the hell they’re doing.”

Do you think Michael Chiesa is ducking Geoff Neal?