Free Fight: Watch Rose Namajunas Dethrone Joanna Jedrzejczyk With Shocking KO

As this weekend’s UFC 237 approaches, let’s look back at when Rose Namajunas first defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk to capture the women’s strawweight title.

This weekend, Namajunas will travel to South America to defend her title against Jéssica Andrade on Saturday at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’s a wholly difficult challenge that ‘Thug Rose’ admitted is a frightening prospect today.

However, Namajunas has faced major challenges and overcame them before. She won the 115-pound title back at UFC 217 when she knocked out former boogey woman Jedrzejczyk in a shocking first-round upset. In anticipation of Namajunas’s second title defense at UFC 237, the promotion released that fight on their Youtube channel.

Namajunas went on to defeat Jedrzeczyk for a second straight time at UFC 223. The second time came via decision. A third fight between these two is unlikely; however, if Andrade pulls off the upset this weekend in Brazil, Jedrzejczyk’s title aspirations will look a whole lot better.