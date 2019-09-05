Free Fight: Watch Dustin Poirier Outpoint Max Holloway In UFC 236 Classic

Spread the word!













Interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier will look to upset the odds when he takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend.

Poirier meets Nurmagomedov in a title unification clash at UFC 242 which takes place in Abu Dhabi this Saturday. He’s an understandable betting underdog going into the bout. However, him and his team remain confident he can pull off the upset.

“The Diamond” earned his shot at “The Eagle” by pulling off another upset back at UFC 236 in April. It was then that he met featherweight champion Max Holloway to determine who the new interim lightweight champion would be.

Although he held a win over Holloway before, it was back in 2012 and many had “Blessed” winning the contest. However, it wasn’t to be. Poirier impressed many with his performance as he earned a unanimous decision win to become a UFC champion for the first time.

With UFC 242 taking place in a couple of days, you can relive his classic encounter with Holloway below, courtesy of the UFC’s YouTube channel:

What did you think of Poirier’s performance against Holloway? Do you think he can pull off back-to-back upsets and become the new undisputed lightweight champion?