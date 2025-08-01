Frederik Dupras Jumps the Gilly and Puts Nathan Kelly to Sleep – PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras - PFL World Tournament 8 Highlights

Frederik Dupras scored his ninth career submission victory at PFL World Tournament 8 in Atlantic City, sleeping Irish standout Nathan Kelly in the second round.

Dupras wasted no time closing the distance and pinning Kelly’s back against the fence in hopes of dragging him down to the mat. Before long, Dupras did exactly that, landing some solid ground strikes from Kelly’s closed guard.

Dupras picked up right where he left off in the first, slamming Kelly to the mat and immediately settling into half guard near the cage wall. With a little over a minute left in the stanza, Kelly managed to climb his way back up and break Dupras’ grip.

As Kelly attempted to close the distance in a late-round blitz, Dupras saw an opportunity to jump a guillotine. Durpas cinched it in, forcing Kelly to quickly tap out. However, the referee was out of position and did not see the tap. As a result, Kelly lost consciousness, which prompted the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Frederik Dupras def. Nathan Kelly via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:38 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras at PFL World Tournament 8:

